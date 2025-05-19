Father arrested for shooting 3 sons in Ruskin: Deputies

The Brief A father is behind bars after Hillsborough County deputies said he shot his three sons in Ruskin. HCSO said the three juvenile victims were found with gunshot wounds and all three were taken to the hospital. The father is now facing numerous charges.



A Florida father was arrested after deputies said he shot his three sons over the weekend in Ruskin, according to deputies.

What we know:

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said Christopher Lee Brown, 36, is now facing multiple charges after the shooting, which happened at around 11:15 a.m. on Sunday in the 500 block of Sunlit Coral Street.

READ: Masked suspects chase crash victims after opening fire at vehicles on I-4: FHP

After deputies arrived at the scene, HCSO said the three juvenile victims were found with gunshot wounds. All three were taken to Tampa General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Through their investigation, detectives learned that Brown confronted the juveniles during a dispute over a car, which led to the shooting.

Dig deeper:

According to pre-trial court documents, Brown confronted one of the juveniles with a gun. Officials said he hit the victim in the head with the gun, causing it to go off. A bullet then grazed the victim in the left jaw and hit his ear lobe, documents said.

Booking photo of Christopher Brown. Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

The other two juveniles then ran toward Brown as he was getting into the car, which is when the suspect pointed the gun at them and fired several shots, hitting them, documents said.

Brown was arrested by Hillsborough deputies, and now faces the following charges:

Three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Two counts of attempted first-degree murder with a firearm

Three counts of aggravated battery with great bodily harm or deadly weapon

Felon in possession of a firearm

Discharging a firearm in public or residential property

Two counts of burglary of an occupied dwelling

Resisting an officer without violence

Criminal mischief (More than $200, less than $1,000)

What they're saying:

"This was a senseless and alarming act of violence that could have had an even more devastating outcome," said Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister. "I'm grateful for the swift response of our deputies and the dedicated efforts of our detectives, who worked quickly to identify the suspect and ensure he was taken into custody without further incident."

What we don't know:

HCSO has not released the ages of Brown's sons, only saying they are juveniles. The investigation into the shooting remains active.

The Source: The information in this story was released by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. It also includes details from Christopher Brown's motion for pre-trial detention.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: