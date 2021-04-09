Alert issued for missing Sebring 16-year-old girl

article

Deputies in Sebring are hoping you can help them find a missing 16-year-old girl. They’ve issued a missing child alert for Destiny Snyder, a 16-year-old girl who suggested she might harm herself.

According to the sheriff’s office, Destiny was last seen Thursday around 11 p.m. in the area of Valerie Blvd and U.S. Highway 27 in Sebring.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt and light multi-colored pajama pants.

Deputies say she might be in the Sun ‘N Lake area. They did not add any other details.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 863-402-7200.

