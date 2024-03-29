Algae in Thonotosassa Lake prompts health alert

The Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County is warning of unsafe levels of blue-green algae in Thonotosassa Lake.

Health officials say exposure to algae can cause rashes, stomach cramps, nausea and other serious effects.

FDOH is urging everyone to avoid any activity on the lake, including boating, fishing and swimming.

For more information on blue-green algae,

