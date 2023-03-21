Expand / Collapse search

‘All Shook Up’, Elvis-themed musical takes stage at St. Petersburg City Theatre

St. Petersburg
A new production is taking the stage in St. Pete bringing the music of an icon to life

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A new production is taking the stage in St. Pete, bringing the music of Elvis Presley to life.

 All Shook Up is a musical inspired by Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night. 

 The St. Pete City Theatre will host the shows.

The nearly 100-year-old venue is considered the oldest theater program in the City. 

It’s a nonprofit that also provides educational experiences to young, up-and-coming performers, directors and designers.

 Shows are scheduled for March 24-26th.


 