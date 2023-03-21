‘All Shook Up’, Elvis-themed musical takes stage at St. Petersburg City Theatre
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A new production is taking the stage in St. Pete, bringing the music of Elvis Presley to life.
All Shook Up is a musical inspired by Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night.
The St. Pete City Theatre will host the shows.
The nearly 100-year-old venue is considered the oldest theater program in the City.
It’s a nonprofit that also provides educational experiences to young, up-and-coming performers, directors and designers.
Shows are scheduled for March 24-26th.