‘All Shook Up’, Elvis-themed musical takes stage at St. Petersburg City Theatre

A new production is taking the stage in St. Pete, bringing the music of Elvis Presley to life.

All Shook Up is a musical inspired by Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night.

The St. Pete City Theatre will host the shows.

The nearly 100-year-old venue is considered the oldest theater program in the City.

It’s a nonprofit that also provides educational experiences to young, up-and-coming performers, directors and designers.

Shows are scheduled for March 24-26th.



