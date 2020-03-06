Alleged drug dealer faces murder charge in Tampa teen's overdose death

article

It was an unusual twist in court, surrounding the overdose death of 17-year-old Plant High School student Katie Golden.

At first, her boyfriend was charged in her death. But now, Titan Goodson is off the hook, and the alleged drug dealer, Garland Layton, is facing a first-degree murder charge.

In April 2017, Katie Golden died of a heroin overdose at the home of her boyfriend, Tyson Goodson. He was living in his grandparents' Harbor Island condo at the time.

Court documents show Goodson never called paramedics after he found her unresponsive.

A few hours went by until he told his grandfather, who then called for help. But by that time, it was too late. Goodson was charged with manslaughter and has been in jail since October 2018.

But Thursday morning, Goodson stood before Hillsborough Circuit Judge Samantha Ward, shackled at the wrists and ankles, as he accepted a plea deal with prosecutors that could ensure his freedom within a year.

He pleaded guilty to evidence tampering and drug possession, but his manslaughter charge was dropped. Goodson was sentenced to 364 days in the Hillsborough County Jail, followed by 10 years of probation.

Within hours, the alleged drug dealer, Garland Layton, was charged with first-degree murder.

Prosecutors said he was known for selling drugs to teens, a dealer who went by the street name "Yoda.”

“We would note that this case involves a circumstance in which a 17-year-old Plant High School senior, who overdosed on heroin the defendant's boyfriend sold her,” said Anthony Falcone, the assistant state attorney. “This case involves several witnesses who indicate they bought heroin from him when they were teens."

Layton's bond was set at $250,000.