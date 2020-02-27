Weeks before manslaughter trial, Titan Goodson hit with tampering charge

article

Weeks before his trial, the prosecutor slapped a tampering charge on young defendant Titan Goodson. Defense attorney Norman Cannella appeared to be caught off-guard. Cannella asked, "Are there going to be any more surprises in this case?”

Goodson is charged with manslaughter for the death of his teenage girlfriend, Katie Golden. Prosecutors said in April 2017, Golden died of a heroin overdose at the home of Goodson's grandparents.

Court documents show Goodson never called paramedics after he found her unresponsive. A few hours went by before he told his grandfather, who then called for help. But by that time, it was too late.

However, Goodson's lawyer says there’s no proof he supplied the drugs.

Rocky Goodson

As Goodson faces years in prison if convicted, his father is dealing with his own legal issues. Rocky Goodson was arrested in December for violating his probation. He was caught with heroin.

Prosecutor Scott Harmon said both of Goodson’s parents are drug users. He even brought up one jailhouse call in which Goodson’s mother is giving him instructions on how to properly use the drugs.

Harmon said during that call, Goodson told his mother that he got a Dilaudid pill for himself and one for Golden, along with a bag of cocaine. Harmon said Goodson’s mother, who is an admitted drug addict, advises him on which drug to use first.

Goodson's trial is set for March.