Allergy capitals: Here are the worst cities in Florida if you suffer from allergies

If you find yourself sniffling and sneezing, suffering from allergies, you may want to avoid these areas of Florida.

Several Florida cities are ranked in the top 20 for allergy capitals by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America.

More than 100 million Americans live with various allergies, and many suffer from seasonal pollen allergies.

The AAFA’s annual Allergy Capitals reports takes a look at the challenges of living in 100 U.S. cities when you suffer with seasonal allergies.

The report considered:

Tree, grass and weed pollen scores

Over-the-counter allergy medicine use

Availability of board-certified allergists/immunologists

According to AAFA, Sarasota is the only city in the Bay Area to make the top ten list. It comes in at No. 6 for its worse-than-average scores for all pollen, allergy medicine use and having an average number of allergy specialists.

Cape Coral came in at No. 7, and Orlando ranked No. 8, Miami was No. 14, Lakeland ranked 15 and Tampa came in at No. 18 on the list.

Wichita, Kansas topped the list for worst city for allergy sufferers and Buffalo, NY came in at 100.

Other cities that made the top 20 include:

Wichita, KS Dallas, TX Scranton, PA Oklahoma City, OK Tulsa, OK Sarasota, FL Cape Coral, FL Orlando, FL Des Moines, IA Greenville, SC Virginia Beach, VA Houston, TX Little Rock, AR Miami, FL Lakeland, FL Raleigh, NC Palm Bay, FL Tampa, FL Greensboro, NC Rochester, NY

To see the full list of 100 allergy capitals, click here.