Florida woman irate over free cookie loads handgun, waves it at McDonald's drive-thru | affidavit

An Altamonte Springs woman was arrested and booked into jail on several charges after she allegedly loaded a handgun and began to wave it at a McDonald's drive-thru in Florida because she did not receive a free cookie she believed she was owed, according to the arrest affidavit.

Amari Bente Hendricks, 24, was booked into the Seminole County Jail on Feb. 16 on several charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, improper exhibit of a firearm, battery causing bodily harm, and resisting an officer, the report said.

The McDonald's employee told an officer with the Altamonte Springs Police Department that the woman was mad that no one asked if she was using the fast-food restaurant's rewards program and because of that, she thought she was entitled to a free cookie, according to the arrest affidavit.

When the employee got to the window, Hendricks was allegedly yelling and acting irate. The woman was eventually given a free cookie, and continued to argue with the employee, the report said.

The worker told officers that Hendricks then grabbed a black handgun, inserted a magazine, and proceeded to rack the slide. The woman said she heard two click sounds "associated with someone chambering a round," according to the report.

Hendricks them parked her car in front of the McDonald's and allegedly attempted to open the front door. Employees had locked the door because they feared for their lives, the report said. Police said Hendricks forced herself inside the restaurant and struck one of the employees multiple times and forced him out of the building.

Police said that employee had multiple scratches to his face and neck. Hendricks was also charged with resisting arrest after she allegedly refused to listen to officers' verbal commands.