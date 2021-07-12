Amalie Arena ice shavings from Stanley Cup Final brewed into beer, served at select Tampa bars today

article

Several Tampa bars will have Stanley Cup ice on tap today.

Coors Light had Amalie Arena rink shavings transported to its Colorado brewery right after the championship game.

"We took the actual ice they skated on and made a limited-edition beer with it," according to the company.

They melted the ice, filtered the water, and brewed it into a special edition "Champions Ice" beer.

Sixteen bars will be selling it Monday. They include:

Hattrick’s

107 S Franklin St.

Tampa, FL 33602

American Social

601 S Harbour Island Blvd #107

Tampa, FL 33602

MacDintons

405 S Howard Ave

Tampa, FL, 33606

Jacksons

601 S Harbour Island Blvd

Tampa, FL, 33602

Press Box

222 N Dale Mabry Hwy

Tampa, FL 33609

Patio

421 S MacDill Ave

Tampa, FL 33609

Yeoman’s

202 N Morgan St

Tampa, FL 33602

Sail Pavilion

333 S Franklin St

Tampa, FL 33602

Paddywagon

813 N Tampa St

Tampa, FL 33602

James Joyce

1724 E 8th Ave

Tampa, FL 33605

Four Green Fields

702 N Ashley Dr

Tampa, FL 33602

Irish 31

1611 W Swann Ave

Tampa, FL 33606

Park and Rec

290 S Meridian Ave

Tampa FL, 33602

Rick’s on the River

2305 N Willow Ave

Tampa, FL 33607

Soho Saloon

410 S Howard Ave

Tampa, FL 33606

World of Beer -Avion

5311 Avion Park Dr

Tampa, FL 33607

