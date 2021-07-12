Amalie Arena ice shavings from Stanley Cup Final brewed into beer, served at select Tampa bars today
TAMPA, Fla. - Several Tampa bars will have Stanley Cup ice on tap today.
Coors Light had Amalie Arena rink shavings transported to its Colorado brewery right after the championship game.
"We took the actual ice they skated on and made a limited-edition beer with it," according to the company.
They melted the ice, filtered the water, and brewed it into a special edition "Champions Ice" beer.
MORE: Lightning boat parade: What to expect during second victory bash in less than a year
Sixteen bars will be selling it Monday. They include:
Hattrick’s
107 S Franklin St.
Tampa, FL 33602
American Social
601 S Harbour Island Blvd #107
Tampa, FL 33602
MacDintons
405 S Howard Ave
Tampa, FL, 33606
Jacksons
601 S Harbour Island Blvd
Tampa, FL, 33602
Press Box
222 N Dale Mabry Hwy
Tampa, FL 33609
Patio
421 S MacDill Ave
Tampa, FL 33609
Yeoman’s
202 N Morgan St
Tampa, FL 33602
Sail Pavilion
333 S Franklin St
Tampa, FL 33602
Paddywagon
813 N Tampa St
Tampa, FL 33602
James Joyce
1724 E 8th Ave
Tampa, FL 33605
Four Green Fields
702 N Ashley Dr
Tampa, FL 33602
Irish 31
1611 W Swann Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
Park and Rec
290 S Meridian Ave
Tampa FL, 33602
Rick’s on the River
2305 N Willow Ave
Tampa, FL 33607
Soho Saloon
410 S Howard Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
Advertisement
World of Beer -Avion
5311 Avion Park Dr
Tampa, FL 33607