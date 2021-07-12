Expand / Collapse search

Amalie Arena ice shavings from Stanley Cup Final brewed into beer, served at select Tampa bars today

By FOX 13 news staff
Tampa Bay Lightning
FOX 13 News
Credit: Coors Light

TAMPA, Fla. - Several Tampa bars will have Stanley Cup ice on tap today.

Coors Light had Amalie Arena rink shavings transported to its Colorado brewery right after the championship game. 

"We took the actual ice they skated on and made a limited-edition beer with it," according to the company.

They melted the ice, filtered the water, and brewed it into a special edition "Champions Ice" beer.

Sixteen bars will be selling it Monday. They include:

Hattrick’s
107 S Franklin St.
Tampa, FL 33602

American Social
601 S Harbour Island Blvd #107
Tampa, FL 33602

MacDintons
405 S Howard Ave
Tampa, FL, 33606

Jacksons
601 S Harbour Island Blvd
Tampa, FL, 33602

Press Box
222 N Dale Mabry Hwy
Tampa, FL 33609

Patio
421 S MacDill Ave
Tampa, FL 33609

Yeoman’s
202 N Morgan St
Tampa, FL 33602

Sail Pavilion
333 S Franklin St
Tampa, FL 33602

Paddywagon
813 N Tampa St
Tampa, FL 33602

James Joyce
1724 E 8th Ave
Tampa, FL 33605

Four Green Fields
702 N Ashley Dr
Tampa, FL 33602

Irish 31
1611 W Swann Ave
Tampa, FL 33606

Park and Rec
290 S Meridian Ave
Tampa FL, 33602

Rick’s on the River
2305 N Willow Ave
Tampa, FL 33607

Soho Saloon
410 S Howard Ave
Tampa, FL 33606

World of Beer -Avion
5311 Avion Park Dr
Tampa, FL 33607
 