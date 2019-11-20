Amazon selects Auburndale for its next fulfillment center, bringing 500 new jobs to Polk County

article

Amazon has chosen Auburndale as the location for its next fulfillment center.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis made the announcement Wednesday morning on his Twitter account, saying the new company's new distribution facility will create 500 new full-time jobs in the area.

"This investment is a big win for Polk County and our entire state, and we look forward to the economic benefits it will bring to the community," DeSantis said.

Amazon said the building will be more than one million square feet in size. Employees at the new distribution site will pick, pack and ship large customer items, such as sports equipment, patio furniture, kayaks, bicycles and pet food.

The online retailer said all jobs will start at $15 an hour, with comprehensive benefits starting on day one.

It will be Amazon's fourth facility in Polk County, according to George Lindsey, chairman of the board of county commissioners.

“Amazon has been an impactful employer providing good jobs and expanded tax base for Polk County citizens,” Lindsey said. “They continue to invest in our community further strengthening our economic prosperity."