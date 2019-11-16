Amber Alert issued for infant, toddler from Fort Lauderdale has been resolved

UPDATE: The Florida AMBER Alert from earlier today for the two children from Broward County has been resolved. The children are safe.

A Florida Amber Alert has been issued for two children from Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says the infant and 1-year-old may be traveling with 23-year-old Devante McLendon. Their descriptions and last known vehicle are below:

The children were last seen in the area of the 1300 block of NW 5th Ave in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. They may with 23-year-old Devante McLendon Sr., a 6-foot-tall black male weighing 220 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

They may be traveling in a 2020 white Chevrolet Silverado with Florida tag number KCUQ09.

Officals warn anyone who spots McLendon and the children, do not approach them, but call 911 immediately. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these children please contact the Fort Lauderdale Police Department at 954-764-4357 or 911.