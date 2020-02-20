Amber Alert issued for Tennessee toddler that hasn't been seen in two months

article

Have you seen little Evelyn?

The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) in Tennessee is asking for the public's help locating 15-month-old Evelyn Mae Boswell who has not been seen by 'certain family members' for 2 months.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced that an Amber Alert has been issued for the girl.

"Evelyn was reportedly last seen on December 26, 2019. She was not reported as missing until February 18, 2020," the agency wrote on Facebook.

There is currently an active investigation in the search. In a release, the Sheriff's Office said that "the child’s mother, Megan 'Maggie' Boswell, has been involved in the investigation along with the father, Ethan Perry, who is active duty in the military, stationed in Louisiana.”

Evelyn has blue eyes and blonde hair. She weighs around 28 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink tracksuit, pink shoes, and a pink bow.

If you have seen Evelyn, please call the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office at 423-279-7330 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.