Ambulance crashes at St. Petersburg intersection, police say

St. Pete police are investigating a crash involving a Sunstar ambulance.

It occurred at the intersection of 5th Avenue North and 34th Street North. It has since reopened to traffic.

The collision occurred before 11 a.m. There is no word yet on any injuries.

Investigators have not said whether the ambulance was transporting a patient.

The events leading up to the crash remain under investigation.

READ: St. Pete brother, sister arrested for attempted murder after purposely crashing into motorcyclist, police say

This story is developing. Check back for updates.