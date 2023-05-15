Anglers, rescuers weigh in on proposed new rules to protect pelicans at Sunshine Skyway Pier

Anglers and rescuers are trying to find common ground when it comes to proposed new rules to help brown pelicans that get tangled in fishing lines at the Sunshine Skyway Pier.

For months FWC has been working to finalize new rules to cut back on entanglements.

"A majority of fishermen and a majority of the bird groups have come together and really come up with some really good small, simple steps that we can take that I think would really cut down on some of the issues, the severe entanglement issues that we're seeing," fishing captain Dylan Hubbard said.

The proposed rules include:

An annual education requirement for anglers who use the pier

Fisherman can have no more than two rods in use

A ban on Sabiki rigs and certain rigs with multiple hooks from November to March

A major point of contention has to do with how some rescuers were using bait to lure birds to be able to untangle the animals. It’s illegal to feed pelicans, but FWC wasn't enforcing the rule until now.

Volunteer rescuers CJ Nemeth and Linette Ratay were recently ticketed for doing so.

"We do understand the habituation situation," Ratay said. "To us, it was the lesser of two evils because the bird had a line around his neck and neck and was therefore unable to forage. He was in bad shape."

Now unable to use bait, they say they'll just have to hope the birds come to them.

Meanwhile, as for the rules, Ratay and Nemeth say they are no longer pushing for a ban on certain rigs and wanted to emphasize they've never advocated for shutting down the pier.

However, some volunteer rescuers like Fairl Thomas feel there should be certain exceptions to the law.

"The law is extremely important, but I think there should be certain exceptions to this law and potentially permits created for rescuers to be able to obtain so that there's sort of a way around the law so that we can still help the birds," Thomas said.

FWC plans to finalize the new proposed rules at an upcoming meeting in July in St. Petersburg.