Musician Bobby Friss joined FOX 13 to highlight his annual benefit concert for the Children's Home Network.

The area's best musicians will come together on Wednesday, Dec. 6 to raise funds for local, at-risk children.

The concert is at Quaker Steak and Lube on 49th St. N. in Clearwater from 6-10 p.m.

For information on the show or how to donate to the cause, click here.