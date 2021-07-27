Annual event highlighting Tampa Bay businesses begins

Tuesday kicks off the third annual "727to813" celebration.

The extravaganza highlights both sides of the bay, and the unique communities and businesses that make them so special. It all starts at one of Tampa’s restaurants, Counter Culture. Happy hour starts at 4 p.m.

There’s a daily lineup of events at places like Sparkman Wharf, 3 Daughters Brewing, and Gen-X Tavern.

Identity Tampa Bay, which hosts the event, also teamed up with restaurants for special deals.

The event runs through August 13.

Additional details can be found here.

