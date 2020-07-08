Annual passholders file lawsuit against Walt Disney World after billing error

article

Two annual passholders have filed a lawsuit against Disney after they accidentally charged passholders for the months in which the parks were closed due to coronavirus.

On Friday, Walt Disney World took hundreds of dollars out of thousands of annual passholders' bank accounts. Many saw charges for several months, despite opting out of the charges until the parks officially reopen.

Disney went on to admit that it was a glitch and they assured that they are "in the process of reversing these charges and apologize for the inconvenience this caused.”

Despite this, two annual passholders, Sarah Heinman and Liza Bertran, have filed a lawsuit against Walt Disney World over the charges. They claimed that the incident was a breach in contract and they are seeking $30,000.

The lawsuit states that Heinman was charged $905 in one charge, which is four times what she normally pays monthly and the charge came one week before she was supposed to be charged. Bertran was charged $520 in one charge, also four times her monthly payment and a week prior to when the charge was supposed to occur.

