Anonymous donor gifts Cy-Fair family $100K on Christmas Eve after fire destroys their home

A Cy-Fair family of 12 who lost their home in a fire two days before Christmas has received an incredibly, generous gift from an anonymous donor.

The anonymous donor reached out to FOX 26's Natalie Hee on Christmas Eve morning asking to help facilitate the delivery of a $100,000.

The man said he was touched by the family’s story and wanted to make sure that despite this tragedy, the family can still have a Merry Christmas.

Two days before Christmas, Catherine Modlies and her 11 children, ranging in age from 2 to 23, lost their Cy-Fair home when a fire started in the garage and spread.

Fire investigators said the house is unlivable and Catherine and her kids were left homeless for the holidays.

A day later, on Christmas Eve, everything changed.

"When I called you earlier, you basically stopped the car and started screaming! Oh my god. I was like did I hear you, right mam? Is it okay for me to ask you to repeat that again?" said Modlies.

FOX 26's Natalie Hee was tasked with playing secret Santa after a local businessman called her directly to ask if she could help anonymously donate a very generous gift to the family.

"I’ve got a little Christmas gift for you here I was hoping you guys could open it. It’s not going to be the same but it’s a little Christmas tree," said Hee.

The mini-Christmas tree was a nice touch, but the anonymous donor went above and beyond, putting the family in a hotel through next week. And the generosity hardly ends there.

Inside the gift bag, was a card that read, "Catherine, Merry Christmas! Wishing you and your family a joyous weekend filled with warmth and love. Enjoy your stay at the hotel. More to come on Monday."

The anonymous donor promised to donate $100,000 to the family.

Catherine was brought to tears.

"That is wonderful! That is wonderful! That is the most precious prized gift that is going to help us out so much. And I just want to tell him thank you. Whomever he is, may God continue to keep you, cover you and bless you. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you! Lifesaver. Life-saving moment right there," said Modlies.

Catherine and her family have been through a lot in the last several years. She and her kids left Louisiana to escape an abusive relationship.

The fire made her feel hopeless but thanks to this guardian angel, life is about to turn around.

"To all the single moms out there, I'm telling you, just pray and you can get through anything," Modlies said.

Since it was Christmas Eve, the banks closed early, and the anonymous donor was unfortunately not able to make it there in time.

