Anonymous donor leaves baseballs, note outside Sarasota youth baseball complex in honor of late father

An anonymous donor left behind some well-loved baseballs at a Sarasota youth baseball field this week, along with a moving note in honor of his late father.

The bag full of baseballs had been left near Cal Ripken Baseball's park entrance Monday, with a handwritten note placed by them.

"Whoever takes these, please have fun," it read. "I miss my dad and wish I could play catch with him one more time. #EndALZ"

Vice President Jaime Cope posted photos to the league's Facebook page, along with a message of thanks for the person who left them for the children.

"To whomever left these at the park today, THANK YOU for sharing them with us. They will be put to good use by some of the kids in our league and their dads," Cope wrote.

The league said the person who left them behind later reached out, saying he preferred to stay anonymous.

"My father would have wanted everyone to take an extra five minutes and play catch with their kids," he wrote. "If you are lucky enough to have your parents around, give them a hug or a call, and if you’re really lucky enough take the opportunity to play catch."