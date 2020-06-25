Another heat advisory issued for Tampa Bay

The hot temperatures expected Thursday will be similar to Wednesday, meaning another heat advisory has been issued -- this time for the entire Tampa Bay area.

The National Weather Service issued the advisory, which will start at noon and last until 6 p.m. The heat index values, meaning the temperature it feels like outside, will be between 105 to 110 degrees.

"The further you are from the water, the higher I think it's going to go," says FOX 13's meteorologist Dave Osterberg. "It's not going to cool off after 6 p.m., it's just going to be under the heat advisory criteria."

A high pressure sitting on top of Tampa Bay is making it difficult to generate any sea breeze or thunderstorm activity, which would provide some relief.

"The high is starting to drift to the north a little bit and that should allow, over the next few days, for more of those afternoon and evening thunderstorms to form," Osterberg said.

Advertisement

Tomorrow, he added, will be another "big sweatfest to finish off the week."

The Department of Health in Hillsborough County says anyone spending time outdoors during the heat advisory should practice heat safety since hot weather can cause stress on the body.

Health officials provided the following tips:

Dress for the heat. Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing. Light colors will reflect away some of the sun's energy. It is also a good idea to wear a hat or to use an umbrella.

Drink water. Carry water or juice with you and drink continuously even if you do not feel thirsty. Avoid alcohol and caffeine, which dehydrate the body.

Slow down and avoid strenuous activity. If you must do strenuous activity, do it during the coolest part of the day - morning hours between 4 and 7 a.m.

Stay indoors when possible. If air conditioning is not available, stay on the lowest floor out of the sunshine.

Be a good neighbor. Check in on elderly residents in your neighborhood and those who do not have air conditioning.

Don't forget your pets. Make sure they have access to water, ventilation and shade.