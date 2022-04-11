Anthony Todt trial: What you need to know about Florida murder case

Opening statements began Monday in the trial for the man accused of killing his family and their dog in Osceola County.

Anthony Todt has pleaded not guilty to murder charges for the deaths of his wife and their 3 kids more than two years ago at their Celebration home. Officials believe he lived alongside their bodies for weeks.

A jury of 8 women and 6 men were selected last week.

In January 2020, deputies discovered the bodies of Todt’s wife, Megan Todt, 42, and their three children: Alek, 13, Tyler, 11, and Zoe, 4 at the family’s Celebration home in the 200 block of Reserve Place. Osceola County Sheriff Russ Gibson said Todt also killed the family dog, Breezy.

Deputies said they found Todt's wife and their three kids wrapped in blankets in the master bedroom. Investigators believe the deaths happened towards the end of December 2019, but was discovered weeks later.

According to an arrest affidavit, when deputies first made contact with Todt, he told them that his wife was upstairs and believed to be sleeping. Agents and deputies reportedly began calling for Meghan with no response and then additional agents and deputies conducted a sweep of the residence.

"Four obviously deceased human bodies were found in a bedroom located on the second floor of the residence. Also, in the same bedroom, a small dog was found deceased," the arrest affidavit stated. The report stated that Todt was "transported to a hospital for further evaluation and later held for making threatening comments. Anthony told paramedics he took an unknown amount of Benadryl in an attempt to commit suicide."

A toxicology report deemed the deaths a homicide caused by "unspecified violence" and Benadryl overdose. The full autopsy report showed that Megan and two of the three children were stabbed.

Federal agents said that prior to Todt's arrest, they were investigating him for health care fraud. They said that he had billed thousands of dollars' worth of fake physical therapy sessions to Medicaid and private insurers to fund a lifestyle beyond his means.

