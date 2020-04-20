Appointment-only COVID-19 testing site opens in Lakeland

The city of Lakeland's first drive-thru testing site for COVID-19 opened Monday at the RP Funding center.

As with other sites that have opened up in the Tampa Bay area, it is by appointment only. Testing will be for suspected coronavirus cases only, meaning for those showing symptoms of the virus or those who may have been exposed.

Officials said they'll be able to test about 75 people per day at the drive-through location.

Patients will need a referral for testing by their doctors. In order to make an appointment, patients can have their providers fax or email an order for testing to Lakeland Regional Hospital. The fax number is 863-687-1106 and the email address is CentralScheduling@myLRH.org.

If someone does not have a primary care physician and suspect they may be infected with COVID-19, they can call Lakeland Regional Health's new COVID-19 Telehealth Service.

The Telehealth appointment does have a doctor's fee attached to it. It's not a free evaluation.

Even though many healthcare providers have access to testing, Lakeland Regional said they created this site because not everyone does.

Statewide, more than a quarter million people have been tested for the virus. Roughly 1 in 10 of those tested have been found to have the virus, according to the latest data from the Florida Department of Health. About 5,100 people have been tested so far in Polk County. There are over 330 people who have tested positive for coronavirus in the county, which is about six percent of those tested.

City officials announced the opening of the drive-thru testing site Friday, saying it is in conjunction with Lakeland Regional Health. The site will be open weekdays and is located at the RP Funding Center parking lot, located at 701 West Lime Street. Patients will need to follow the signs for check-in, registration and swabbing stops.

Officials say the entire process should take about 15 minutes. It will stay open while testing supplies last.

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

