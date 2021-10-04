Argument leads to deadly shooting in Tampa, deputies say

Hillsborough County deputies are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Monday morning.

Investigators said deputies responded to the report of the shooting before 5 a.m. in the 4500 block of Clifton Street. As of now, they said the believe the deadly shooting was the result of an argument between the suspect and the victim.

Detectives did not say what specifically led up to the argument. They haven't said if the suspect is in custody but, according to a news release, "there is no threat to the public."

No other information was provided, including the identities of the suspect and victim.

