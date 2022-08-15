Armed man arrested after barricading himself in Floral City home

After a suspect barricaded himself inside a Citrus County home, forcing neighbors to evacuate as a precaution, deputies said there was a peaceful resolution and he is in custody.

The incident unfolded Monday morning when deputies responded to a home off South Brookwood Terrace in Floral City to serve an arrest warrant. When they arrived, they said the wanted man grabbed a firearm and barricaded himself inside the home. There was no one else inside the house with him, officials said.

A perimeter was set up and neighboring homes were evacuated.

Within the hour, deputies said 46-year-old Cameron Stanhope was taken into custody.

He was arrested on his Ohio warrant for theft from person 65, criminal use of personal identification, and illegal use of credit card.