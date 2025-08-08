Armed man accused of opening fire in a Citrus County home taken into custody after standoff: CCSO
HOMOSASSA SPRINGS, Fla. - An armed man is in custody after deputies say he fired shots inside a Citrus County home and barricaded himself inside on Friday.
What we know:
CCSO says deputies responded to a report of a domestic disturbance with gunfire around 9 a.m. Friday at a home on S. Palmer Ave. in Homosassa Springs.
Sheriff David Vincent says more gunshots were heard when deputies arrived, and they secured the area to keep nearby residents safe.
SWAT and Crisis Negotiation teams brought the situation to a peaceful end, according to Vincent.
What they're saying:
In a post on social media, CCSO wrote, "Sheriff Vincent is providing a second update on the situation on South Palmer Avenue in Homosassa. Crisis Negotiators have come to a resolution in this case, and there is a suspect in custody. There is no threat to the community."
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Source: This story was written with information from the Citrus County Sheriff's Office.