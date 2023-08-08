Expand / Collapse search

Armed man barricades himself inside vehicle near Polk County animal hospital: PCSO

By FOX 13 News Staff
Polk County
LAKELAND, Fla. - The SWAT team and Polk County deputies are negotiating with an armed man who they say barricaded himself alone inside his vehicle which he happened to park near a vet. 

It's happening in a parking lot near the Christina Animal Hospital, which is located at 6800 N Church Ave. in Mulberry. 

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says it has set up a perimeter and is working to resolve the situation. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 