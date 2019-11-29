Armed man shot by Tampa officers passes away, police say

article

The man who was shot by Tampa police officers has since passed away, officials announced Friday morning.

Just after 1:30 p.m. Thursday, police received a report of a man armed with a gun along East Flora Street in Old Seminole Heights. He was inside a backyard shed when they arrived, officers said, and was arguing with a female.

Police said one witness reported the female was trying to get the gun away from him. One officer arrived first and ordered the male, later identified as 30-year-old Derrick Everett, to drop the gun, but he didn’t, according to the Tampa Police Department.

Officials said Everett pointed the gun at the female he was allegedly arguing with, and police said the sergeant was forced to fire her weapon “in defense of the female.”

Then, Everett pointed his weapon toward the sergeant, investigators said, and the sergeant continued to fire her weapon. An officer arrived and she fired her weapon at Everett, police added.

Everett was struck by at least one bullet. Police said the officers involved rendered first aid until paramedics arrived. Everett was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He passed away at St. Joseph's Hospital.

Neither the officers, nor the female who was initially with Everett, were injured.

Police said they recovered Everett's firearm on floor of the shed.



Both female officers are currently on administrative leave, which is a standard procedure after officer-involved shootings. The sergeant is a 19-year veteran and the second officer is a 5-year veteran.