Armed robbery suspects in custody after I-4 chase from Polk to Hillsborough counties: Deputies

Armed robbery suspects are in custody after leading deputies on an I-4 chase from Lakeland to Hillsborough County, according to authorities.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said the armed robbery happened at a 7-Eleven store on US 92 East in Lakeland just after 2 p.m. on Monday. Officials said the clerk and employees inside the store were not injured.

The suspects fled and ended up heading Westbound on Polk Parkway, before getting in the westbound lanes of I-4, Polk County deputies said. PCSO's helicopter were able to spot the suspects from the air and keep a visual on them.

As they crossed over into Hillsborough County, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office aviation unit took over.

Pictured: Crash scene on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Hillsborough County after I-4 chase.

FOX 13 crews were able to spot the aftermath of the chase on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near I-4. A blue car was seen turned over on it's side directly beside the front of a PCSO cruiser.

At the scene on MLK, multiple patrol vehicles were on scene from multiple Tampa Bay area law enforcement agencies.

Polk County deputies confirmed that troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol and Hillsborough County deputies were able to apprehend the suspects. Officials have not said how many suspects were taken into custody when they caught up with them.

No other information was immediately available.