Armed teen tries to kidnap woman at Riverview Home Depot with saw blade: HCSO

A woman escaped from an accused attempted armed kidnapper while shopping at a Riverview Home Depot on Friday, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Daniel Buron, 16, went to the Home Depot located at 10150 Bloomingdale Avenue on Friday and tried to buy a Visa gift card using a stolen credit/debit card. When he wasn't able to make the purchase, investigators say Buron walked further into the store.

That’s when, according to deputies, a customer who was shopping alone said she noticed Buron following her down several aisles.

Investigators say Buron went up to the woman, told her he was having a bad day, and showed her a saw blade.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

Then, according to investigators, Buron told her to act like she knew him and follow him into the bathroom. Deputies say he also instructed the woman to not ask for help.

Buron strategically led her down an empty aisle to avoid other customers and staff, according to HCSO.

When they reached the aisle where the bathrooms are located, deputies say the victim saw store employees behind her and customers near the restroom and seized the opportunity of a larger group to run to safety and tell them what happened.

Deputies say multiple witnesses saw Buron run out of the Home Depot.

He was spotted across the street at another retail store a short time later and arrested.

"I can't imagine what would lead such a young individual to commit this crime," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "We are in awe of the victim's quick and brave thinking. Her courage in a terrifying situation not only saved her life but also helped ensure this dangerous suspect was arrested. I am thankful for the actions of the store employees and customers who assisted in this situation; their willingness to speak up is commendable and exemplifies the strength of our community."

