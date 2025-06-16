Armed woman threatens to shoot up Tampa cigar lounge after being kicked out for bringing alcohol inside: TPD

The Brief A Tampa woman has been arrested after police say she threatened to shoot people at a cigar lounge after she was thrown out. Police say two security guards, who were employed by the lounge, were able to disarm Bernida Smith, and she was arrested by officers patrolling in the immediate area. Smith was charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one felony count of shooting at within or into a building, and one misdemeanor count of improper exhibition of a dangerous weapon or firearm.



A Tampa woman has been arrested after police say she threatened to shoot people at a cigar bar after she was thrown out for bringing in unauthorized alcohol.

The backstory:

According to the Tampa Police Department, Bernida Smith, 38, was at a cigar lounge located on the 1700 block of E 7th Avenue on Sunday when security guards asked her to leave.

Police say as she fought to stay inside the business, she threatened to come back and shoot people inside the lounge.

Minutes later, according to TPD, Smith parked her vehicle in front of the lounge and approached the entrance armed with a shotgun.

Bernida Smith mugshot courtesy of the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Dig deeper:

Police say two security guards, who were employed by the lounge, were able to disarm Smith, and she was arrested by officers patrolling in the immediate area.

While searching Smith and her vehicle, officers said they found two additional guns.

Smith was charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one felony count of shooting at or within or into a building, and one misdemeanor count of improper exhibition of a dangerous weapon or firearm.

What they're saying:

"The quick and courageous actions of the security guards, combined with the rapid response of our officers, prevented what could have been a devastating tragedy," said Chief Lee Bercaw. "This incident is a reminder of the importance of strong partnerships between officers and our community, and their actions are a testament to the shared responsibility of keeping Tampa safe."

The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Tampa Police Department.

