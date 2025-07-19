Arrest made after shooting at Palm Harbor apartment complex: PCSO

The Brief An arrest has been made after a shooting at a Palm Harbor apartment complex, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office. Investigators say that the victim, Antonio Williams, was hanging out at the apartment complex with friends when an altercation took place. Williams left and that's when the suspect, 33-year-old Aaron Sawyer, grabbed a gun from a safe and shot him.



Pinellas County detectives say they have arrested a murder suspect after a 19-year-old was shot in the neck at an apartment complex early on Friday.

Courtesy: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

When deputies responded to 3944 Country Place Lane, they found the victim, Antonio Williams, in the parking lot. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

What's next:

Sawyer has been charged with first-degree murder and taken to the Pinellas County Jail.

