Arrest made in connection to Friday night's fatal shooting in Ruskin

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office has arrested 56-year-old John Skeen in connection to Friday night's fatal shooting in Ruskin.

On Friday, Skeen and two others were staying in Ruskin for a fishing trip, according to authorities.

That evening, the three went to a local bar and later returned to their residence located in the 300 block of Manatee Drive.

Police say a verbal altercation ensued during which a firearm was discharged and struck one person.

In a statement released by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office Sheriff Chad Chronister said, "What should have been a fun fishing trip filled with great memories, turned into a tragic weekend. Violence is never the solution to a disagreement. Our hearts are with this victim's family, and we hope this arrest will bring some sense of closure to the loved ones."



