Arrest made in Homosassa road rage

An arrest has been made in connection with a road rage incident in Homosassa on Tuesday, March 5.

A woman told Citrus County detectives she was driving northbound on U.S. Highway 19 when a man swerved and struck her car on the passenger side. She said she heard a "boom" and believed it was a gunshot. As a result, the woman briefly lost control of her car. The suspect then passed her and took off.

With the help of surveillance video in the area and an anonymous tip, detectives determined Tyler Grimison, 31, of Homosassa, was a possible suspect in the road rage.

Grimison agreed to meet with a detective and a probable cause for his arrest was established. Detectives executed a search warrant on his home and seized a firearm believed to have been used in the shooting.

"We appreciate the public's assistance and the diligent work of Detective Kelly in bringing this dangerous situation to a swift resolution," said Sheriff Mike Prendergast. "Road rage incidents can escalate quickly and have tragic consequences. Our agency takes these incidents very seriously and will continue to dedicate resources to investigate and hold offenders accountable."

Grimison is being held without bond facing charges of shooting into an occupied conveyance, discharging a firearm in public, and criminal mischief.