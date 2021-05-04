Artist specializing in scrolling wood brings 'cool' décor to Bay Area homes

Sassafras Street Market is an art and wall décor company based out of Apollo Beach.

Artist Lora Pfeiffer uses wood, acrylic, and metal to create one-of-a-kind pieces. However, her shop is more like a woodshop than an art studio.

A big part of the process is scrolling wood designs.

"I think everyone needs something cool and different in their house," says Pfeiffer. "I always describe it as the opposite of sewing. Where sewing brings everything together, scrolling takes everything apart."

Lora shapes the wooden pieces and brings them back together to create handmade signs with amazing detail.

Her shop and examples of her work are available on Instagram and Facebook.