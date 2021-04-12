As WrestleMania wraps, WWE moves in at USF

article

WrestleMania might be over, but the wrestling action continues. The WWE is just moving the ring to another local venue: the WWE Thunderdome is making its debut at the University of South Florida’s Yuengling Center.

Over two nights, 51,000 fans – a sold out crowd – attended WrestleMania 37 at Raymond James Stadium. The only problem this weekend was the weather.

Saturday night, the show was put on pause because lightning forced the fans inside covered concourse. Then there was another rain delay, but the crowds were OK and said it just added to the drama.

Now they will keep to momentum going tonight for Monday Night Raw, which has a new home at USF.

The move ends a four-month stay at Tropicana Field that began in December. The Rays now need the stadium as the MLB season gets underway.

The Tampa Bay Area has been an ideal home for WWE because of its history, plus many of the stars live here. This weekend, being able to attend in person was huge for not only the fans but the stars, too.

"When I walk out there, I think the biggest thing for me the hardest thing for me will be not to be overwhelmed when i walk out there and hear them for the first time live," WWE superstar Drew McIntyre told FOX 13 before the show.

"Ain’t nothing else bigger than WrestleMania, man. This is the Super Bowl of wrestling," fan David Hernandez offered. "If you want to see a show, you come to WrestleMania. I mean, this is it."

The first pay-per-view event produced at Yuengling Center will be the "Money in the Bank" show scheduled for mid-May. The set is closed to public but allows for 1,000 fans to virtually enter the arena, using rows of LED boards.

More than 600,000 have registered.