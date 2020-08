A pair of super-cute giraffe calves were welcomed into the world recently at Australia Zoo in Beerwah, Queensland.

Footage from the zoo shows the older of the adorable duo, Tallbert, frolicking around his enclosure as he gets to grips with his surroundings.

The calves were born a couple of months apart – Tallbert was born to mom Rosie on June 30, while baby Hunter was welcomed by his mother Penny on August 14.