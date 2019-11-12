Baby flamingo practices walking at Denver Zoo

A tiny flamingo learning to walk at the Denver Zoo has been making great progress, as seen in this video shared on November 10.

The recent hatchling is the youngest of its group at the zoo and has been hand-reared by the staff so that it is strong and ready for the winter months, staff at the zoo said.

One of the ways the team help the fluffy little flamingo exercise its legs is by getting it to chase them around the room in the Denver Zoo’s Avian Propagation Center, as seen here.

