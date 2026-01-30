Hillsborough County bus aide caught on camera abusing child with autism while driver laughs: HCSO

The Brief A Hillsborough County bus aide and driver are facing charges after investigators say they were captured on camera abusing a child with autism. Deputies began investigating the incident on November 14, 2025, after a witness reported seeing a school bus aide strike the 10-year-old victim while on a Hillsborough County Public Schools bus parked at Caminiti Exceptional School. Juanita Wright was charged with 14 counts of child abuse and Tonya Rice-Constant was charged with failure to report child abuse.



A Hillsborough County bus aide and driver are facing charges after investigators say they were captured on camera abusing a child with autism.

What we know:

Deputies began investigating the incident on November 14, 2025, after a witness reported seeing a school bus aide strike the 10-year-old victim while on a Hillsborough County Public Schools bus parked at Caminiti Exceptional School.

Investigators said the victim has autism, ADHD and is minimally verbal.

READ: LALA restaurant and bar owner accused of having child pornography

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, detectives looked at the video on November 18, 2025, and saw Juanita Wright, 79, repeatedly abusing the child.

"This bus aide terrorized this child. Not just in this one incident that we captured today, but throughout all 14 incidents." Sheriff Chad Chronister explained.

The video, according to HCSO, also captured Wright and the bus driver, Tonya Rice-Constant, 62, laughing during the abuse.

"At no point during any of these 14 incidents did she attempt to intervene or stop," the sheriff added. "Both of these suspects crossed the line of every ounce of human decency."

Dig deeper:

On December 23, 2025, detectives reviewed additional video footage and said they found 13 additional days between October 2, 2025, and November 14, 2025, in which Wright was observed abusing the child.

Sheriff Chronister noted that he believes there were more incidents of abuse, but the school bus video only goes back 30 days.

He added that the child's teachers saw bruising near his eyes and ears and noticed that his behavior completely changed when it was time to get on the bus and go home.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

On January 26, 2026, Wright was charged with 14 counts of child abuse and Rice-Constant was charged with failure to report child abuse.

"This child had no voice and was unable to take any action and, in this case, we became his voice and we took the appropriate action," Chronister said.

The sheriff added that Wright, who had worked for the school district since 2013 was suspended with pay, while Rice-Constant retired once the investigation began. Rice-Constant had worked with the school district since 1997.

According to HCSO, neither Wright nor Rice-Constant has a criminal history or an employment history where other types of abuse were reported to the school or DCF.

READ: Corrections officer arrested for allegedly assaulting inmate being treated at hospital

Chronister said that the child's parents were mortified when they saw the video, but said he is doing much better and his behavior has improved since he is no longer around the bus aide and driver.

What's next:

Chronister said detectives are still reviewing the video to see if there are other victims.

What you can do:

Anyone who believes their child may have been abused, mocked or ridiculed by Wright or Rice-Constant is asked to call the sheriff's office.

What they're saying:

"This case goes far beyond abuse. It reveals a level of cruelty that is deeply disturbing," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "A defenseless child was physically abused by someone entrusted with their care, while another adult failed to intervene and instead laughed. It is an inexcusable betrayal of trust and a profound lack of humanity when adults who are supposed to protect a child not only inflict harm, but also allow it to happen. In Hillsborough County, this kind of conduct will be met with the full force of the law."