Baby Sea turtle ventures into stormy surf on Florida beach

A baby sea turtle braved stormy weather to make a run for the ocean in Jupiter, Florida, as Tropical Storm Isaias moved along the east coast on August 2.

Tropical Storm Isaias was packing maximum winds of 65 mph and was about 55 miles from Fort Pierce, Florida, as of 11 am on Sunday, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC) forecasters. NHC said a tropical storm warning was issued in several states, including Florida, South Carolina, and North Carolina.

Video filmed by Lauren Kreidler shows the turtle hatchling scrambling across the shore towards the water before a wave sweeps it into the sea.