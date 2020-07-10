Baby sloth snuggles with mom at Rhode Island zoo

A baby sloth at a Rhode Island zoo spent some quality time snuggling with her baby.

Video from the Roger Williams Park Zoo and Carousel Village in Providence shows mom Fiona and her baby cuddling contentedly in their enclosure.

Fiona, a Linnaeus's two-toed sloth, gave birth to her baby back in May.

The zoo held a baby naming contest and fundraiser, ultimately choosing the name Beany after a 15-year-old boy who passed away back in June.