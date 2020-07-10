Expand / Collapse search

Baby sloth snuggles with mom at Rhode Island zoo

Published 
Pets and Animals
FOX 13 News

Baby sloth cuddles with mom

A sloth and her 2-month-old baby spent some quality time snuggling together at the Roger Williams Park Zoo in Rhode Island.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - A baby sloth at a Rhode Island zoo spent some quality time snuggling with her baby.

Video from the Roger Williams Park Zoo and Carousel Village in Providence shows mom Fiona and her baby cuddling contentedly in their enclosure.

Fiona, a Linnaeus's two-toed sloth, gave birth to her baby back in May.

The zoo held a baby naming contest and fundraiser, ultimately choosing the name Beany after a 15-year-old boy who passed away back in June.