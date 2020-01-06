Baby strapped in car seat rescued by deputies after canoe overturns in Weeki Wachee River

article

Hernando County Sheriff's Office Marine Deputies Rescue Infant from Overturned Canoe

A marine deputy and a trainee stopped for a lunch break during their patrol of the Weeki Wachee River Friday. They spent the first half of their day checking watercraft for safety equipment.

They stopped their personal watercraft near the 2-mile marker just as a nearby canoe began to overturn. Within seconds, the pair were in a race against time to save a baby that had gone overboard when the canoe flipped.

Marine Deputy Steve Snell said he heard a woman screaming "my baby!" His trainee, Patrol Deputy Zachary Burkhart got onto Snell's watercraft and they sped over.

When they righted the canoe, the deputies saw an infant car seat, upside down in the water.

The four-month-old baby was strapped in and not wearing a life jacket. The deputies said the bay was not breathing.

They rushed to shore and, when they got there, the baby opened its eyes and started crying.

Advertisement

Hernando County Fire Rescue took the child to the hospital.

Investigators said when the parents rented the canoe, a worker at the canoe rental company put a life jacket on the baby before the family left. They're trying to figure out when and why the parents took the life jacket off the infant.

Deputy Snell issued a citation to the father for having a child under six not in a life jacket.