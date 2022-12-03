‘Bad idea, Brad’: Florida man tries to steal from Walmart filled with deputies

article

A Florida man found himself in handcuffs following a night out at a St. Cloud Walmart.

A man the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is calling ‘Brad’ recently tried to steal items from the retail giant and he may have gotten away with it if it weren’t for the 40 deputies who were at the store for a ‘Shop with a Cop’ event.

According to a post on the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the deputies were at Walmart with the forensics team, the community services team, and Sheriff

These items were associated with 'Brad's' attempted Walmart theft. Image is courtesy of the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.

Marcos Lopez to take children in the community shopping for the holidays.

Images in the Facebook post show ‘Brad’ with his hands cuffed behind his back and his pockets inside out.

'Brad' is in handcuffs with his pockets inside out after deputies say he tried to steal from Walmart during a Shop with a Cop event. Image is courtesy of the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.

The other photos show items such as perfume and gloves associated with the would-be thief.

The sheriff’s office post ends by stating, ‘bad idea, Brad’.