Bank robbery suspect still on the run after shooting Brinks driver, good Samaritan in Brandon

It's now been more than 24 hours since deputies say a suspect tried to rob a Brink security truck driver. The suspect shot the driver and a good Samaritan Friday morning and hasn't been seen since.

The surveillance images are hard to make out, but deputies believe the suspect is the same man pictured in surveillance photos from multiple other bank robberies.

"Our focal point is to put the suspect from this incident in custody as peaceful as we can. Do we believe he's the suspect in other cases? It's too early to tell, but I can tell you with confidence he does match the same description," Sheriff Chad Chronister said.

Deputies are now investigating any possible connections to the other robberies.

They happened at Mid-Florida Credit Unions in Brandon, Tampa, Clearwater and Valrico beginning in as early as October 2018.

During Friday's robbery, deputies say the suspect shot the Brinks security driver as well as a good Samaritan who tried to step in and help.

"He was physically getting engaged in the confrontation trying to help the security driver. When you talk about the definition of a good Samaritan, this individual fits the profile in the dictionary," Chronister said.

Saturday, Sheriff Chronister met with the good Samaritan at the hospital and called him a hero.

The sheriff's office says he doesn't want to be identified, but say he's a retired Hillsborough County employee.

“We are thankful for the bravery of this good Samaritan. His actions saved the life of the Brinks truck driver who was the target of this would-be robber,” Chronister said in a statement released Saturday. "Finding this suspect is one of my top priorities."

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, deputies say you should immediately call 911, but do not approach him.