Bar employee shot, killed in Crystal River; patron arrested

The Citrus County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly early-morning shooting at a bar in Crystal River.

Deputies were called to Norton's Riverside Bar and Grill around 1:25 a.m. Friday for reports of a shooting.

When they got to the scene, they found Edward James Bennis, 26, in the parking lot with several gunshot wounds. Despite lifesaving measures, Bennis died at the scene.

Courtesy: Citrus County Sheriff's Office

Witnesses told deputies Gabriel Hugh Trainor, 24, had gotten into an altercation with another person inside the bar that continued to the front patio. Bennis, an employee at the bar, tried to stop the argument. Trainor went to his car, got a gun and shot Bennis, according to deputies.

OTHER NEWS: Clearwater plane crash: Audio reveals pilot had engine trouble before crashing into neighborhood killing 3

"This is a tragic incident. My condolences go out to the family of Mr. Bennis," said Sheriff Mike Prendergast. "Unfortunately, arguments too often turn violent when alcohol is involved. Trainor not only made the decision to take another man's life but also endangered other citizens with his reckless discharge of a firearm."

Trainor was arrested on charges of second-degree murder and is being held without bond at the Citrus County Detention Facility.