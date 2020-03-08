Barbershop goes beyond just a cut and trim

Traditionally, barbershops are a place for men of all generations to come in and get cleaned up and a fresh haircut.

The Men’s Dept. Barbershop in Largo is trying to take that a step further. It opened in 2013, and not only provides haircuts, and beard grooming, it offers a whole lot of atmosphere, too.

The barbershop is located at 1110 East Bay Drive and has a dartboard and pool table for those waiting around. And if you're thirsty, it offers complimentary beer, soda, and root beer floats.

Owner DJ Ross sayid, “We felt like we needed to create something where men can come and really have some downtime and enjoy themselves, so we kind of created it like a man cave.”

Ross explained, “When you come in you will walk through the front and talk to our receptionist. As she checks you in, she will offer you a complimentary beverage, which is either a coke product, beer, coffee or a root beer float, which is our signature for the children. After that, you sit down and we cater to you. “

Ross wants his barbershop to be a place to meet, have fun and relax. He said, “We incorporated this because if a barber is running behind that day it gives the customer something to do while they wait. When a father and son come in here on a Sunday they have a beverage and play a game of pool, it’s bonding time and a nice experience.”

While providing a fun and relaxed experience, Ross also wants his customers to feel good and look good as well.

“Every haircut we do in the shop, we use a straight razor on the neck to clean it up, and it's a nice added feature for the gentlemen, they really love that. When someone walks out and we can see them look back at their reflection in the window, and they are standing there smiling, gleaming and so excited, it makes you feel good.”

