Barricaded situation at Spring Hill home ends peacefully, deputies say

A six-hour standoff in Hernando County ended without any injuries, according to the sheriff's office.

The man -- who was not identified -- at the center of the situation was taken into custody after midnight Monday. Deputies said the incident started around 6 p.m. Sunday on Callaghan Avenue in Spring Hill.

Officials said the man, described as "middle-aged," allegedly attacked his elderly mother during an argument, then barricaded himself inside the home when authorities tried to arrest him.

His mother was taken from the scene and treated by medics. Nearby residents were evacuated.

Deputies said they spent the next several hours negotiating with the man who is known to have firearms. He surrendered around 12:30 a.m.

