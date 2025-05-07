Bartow coffee shop launching free coffee campaign for first responders' weeks after recent shootout

The Brief A Bartow coffee shop is launching a free coffee campaign for first responders, weeks after a recent shootout. At Banker's Brew, there are still remnants of a shootout that occurred between a suspect and law enforcement. The campaign will launch on Thursday, May 8, and is expected to last for several months.



A local business caught in the middle of a shootout is now showing its appreciation for the responding officers who risked their lives to protect the community.

At Banker's Brew, located at 120 Polk St E, there are still remnants of a shootout that occurred between a suspect, Bartow police officers, and Polk County Sheriff's deputies on Good Friday.

A Bartow coffee shop is launching a free coffee campaign for first responders, weeks after a recent shootout.

Orange circles spraypainted on the concrete mark where numerous shell casings once laid and a bullet hole remains in the drive-through menu.

At Banker's Brew, there are still remnants of a shootout that occurred between a suspect and law enforcement.

Three of Mike McMillan's employees were working at the time of the shooting, including his sister-in-law.

"She was smart enough to say, 'Hey, let's hide in the bathroom,' and then they heard the bam, bam, bam, bam," said McMillan. "When everything got quiet, they saw him lying on the ground."

The suspect, Wayne Volz, 34, who had assaulted his parents and threatened to kill them earlier in the day in Fort Meade, opened fire at the police and deputies. He shot a Bartow Police officer in the chest. Thankfully, the officer's bullet-proof vest stopped the bullet.

A Polk County Sheriff's deputy was also shot in the arm. Both survived. However, the suspect was shot dead.

This wasn't the only shooting in April. Three weeks in a row, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said his deputies were forced to shoot and kill three people who attacked or threatened them with a knife or gun.

As a simple thank you to first responders, McMillan says he's starting a campaign, so customers can buy them a free drink.

What they're saying:

"They do so much," said McMillan. "They put their lives at risk all the time, and we can bless them with a cup of coffee or energy drink, we can boost their day with some love and some caffeine."

A Bartow coffee shop is launching a free coffee campaign for first responders, weeks after a recent shootout.

Lydia Cordova works nearby and gets coffee here at least once a week.

"I think it's recognizable that people, especially law enforcement, should be acknowledged, so I think he's doing a great deed, in my opinion," said Cordova.

It's a small gesture, McMillan hopes will show first responders the community does not take them for granted.

"We're going to take something that's ugly, and we're going to turn it into something beautiful," he said.

"Hopefully everybody will pay it forward and be thankful that we're lucky to have them," said Cordova.

What's next:

The campaign will launch on Thursday, May 8, and is expected to last for several months.

Information for this story was gathered by FOX 13's Carla Bayron.

