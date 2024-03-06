More than 100 rabbits up for adoption following Bradenton hoarding case

Rabbits seized from a hoarding situation in Bradenton are up for adoption.

Some are only babies. All of them are fluffy and furry.

"They really are friendly. They come right to you, to the front of the kennels to meet people, and they are very, very cute, and we are hopeful each and every one of them find a home," said Hans Wohlgefahrt with Manatee County Animal Welfare.

More than 100 rabbits are waiting for their forever home at the Bishop Shelter with Manatee County Animal Welfare.

"It’s a very crowded house right now," said Wohlgefahrt.

The rabbits were brought in from an animal hoarding case in Bradenton.

Thirty-two were found dead, 69 were rescued and some of those were expecting.

"From 69 rabbits we were way up to 100. Close to 150 rabbits," said Wohlgefahrt.

Some homes were found through fosters and other rescue groups.

There’s still more than 100 floppy-eared rabbits waiting for adoption.

"We are really urging the community right now to please come adopt. That’s always our goal here to find forever homes for these pets," said Wohlgefahrt.

Adoption fees for the rabbits have been waived and if you’re not quite up for adopting, you can also foster a mom rabbit and her babies for 6 to 8 weeks.

Wohlgefahrt said all rabbits are microchipped and spayed or neutered.

"A lot of these rabbits did not get the socialization that they need, so right now we’ve discovered they do warm up pretty quickly once they are around people for a little bit," he said.

At this point, there’s just about a rabbit for anyone.

"These are beautiful rabbits, all different types of coloring and different patterns, punk rock hairstyles. They’re really adorable. They’ll make a small great pet for someone," said Wohlgefahrt.

To adopt visit Bishop Animal Shelter at 5718 21st Avenue West in Bradenton.

Rabbits can be viewed on the website.

Manatee County Animal Welfare is also in need of fosters. All necessary supplies will be supplied.

