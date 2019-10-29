Bay Area bat-maker aims for MLB, World Series

A Tampa man with a passion for woodworking has found his calling. Allan Gutcher handcrafts baseball bats in his garage, but he has big dreams for the company's future.

Gutcher became passionate about woodworking in middle school and continued the craft into adulthood.

It wasn't until after his son won the Pony World Series that he made his first bat.

"Wooden bats were making a comeback, especially in collegiate and high school games. I started looking around at what was available out there. As a woodworker, I looked at that stuff and I thought 'I can do better than that'" said Gutcher.

After his son's teammates started wanting bats, as well, Gutcher created Beacon Bats. Eight years later, he now creates anywhere from 1,500 to 2,000 bats a year. He sells them online, with standard handmade bats starting at $90.

"It's a great feeling for me, knowing I'm making literally a tool of somebody's trade, to help them advance in their career," said Gutcher.

The name Beacon and the lighthouse logo are a tribute to Gutcher's father - an artist who enjoyed taking his family to visit lighthouses around Florida.

Gutcher hopes his business continues to expand past the Tampa Bay community. His goal is to get approved for use by Major League Baseball and eventually see them in a World Series game.

To see more of Allan's creations, visit https://beaconbats.com/.