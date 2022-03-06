Bay Area bridges light up for Ukraine

article

Two Bay Area bridges will boast a yellow and blue color scheme for one week in support of Ukraine.

The Florida Department of Transportation decided to light the Sunshine Skyway Bridge in Ukrainian colors after receiving three letters of support from leaders in Manatee, Pinellas and Hillsborough Counties.

The bridge was ceremonial lit in yellow and blue for the first time on Friday night, a little more than one week after Russia’s invasion.

The John Ringling Causeway Bridge in Sarasota is also shining blue and yellow. The city posted on its Facebook page that the color scheme will remain on display through the morning of March 10.

The Florida Department of Transportation spent $15 million from toll money to install 2,000 LEDs on the side profiles of the bridge and the columns running underneath. The 1.7 miles of the Skyway first lit up in 2019 and the colors change based on holidays and events.

FDOT says the primary purpose of the lighting project is to create aesthetic lighting on the structure, but also to enhance safety and security by providing more light to the underside of the bridge.